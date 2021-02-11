Rhea Ripley has apparently debuted a new look as she prepares to go to WWE’s main roster.

As seen below, Ripley took to Twitter on Monday and revealed an updated look. The photo went viral as fans reacted to the new hairstyle and attire.

She wrote, “I’m an odd combination of ‘Really Sweet’ and ‘Don’t Mess With Me!'”

It was reported that Ripley’s official call-up from WWE NXT came with the Women’s Royal Rumble Match last month. Ripley has not appeared on WWE TV since then and as of this writing she is still listed as a member of the NXT roster.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ripley on the main roster, but we will keep you updated. You can see her new photo below:

I’m an odd combination of “Really Sweet” and “Don’t Mess With Me!” 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xtT1sYT3YY — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 10, 2021

