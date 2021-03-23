Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion and NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has officially arrived on RAW.
Tonight’s RAW saw Peyton Royce lose a hard fought non-title match to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. After the match, Ripley came out and mentioned how Charlotte Flair recently challenged Asuka while Asuka was out recovering from a tooth injury. Ripley then said Flair isn’t here as she’s recovering from COVID-19, as we noted before at this link, so she will be the one to challenge Asuka now.
Ripley then issued a WrestleMania 37 challenge to Asuka, for a match with the title on the line. Asuka accepted. WWE then confirmed the match after a commercial break.
WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with shots from tonight’s non-title match and Ripley’s debut:
Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)
