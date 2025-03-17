PENTA scored another victory on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, defeating Ludwig Kaiser with a Mexican Destroyer and a PENTA Driver onto a chair.

After the match, PENTA delivered a brief promo, declaring his intention to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker.

Seth Rollins made a big impact on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, with fans singing along to his entrance song as usual. He quickly shifted focus to CM Punk, calling him the “luckiest loser of all time” and claiming he would’ve beaten Punk if not for Roman Reigns.

Rollins revealed that both he and Punk will be at SmackDown this Friday, and he plans to get involved in the drama between Punk and the “OTC.”

SETH ROLLINS SAYS HE’LL BE ON SMACKDOWN THIS WEEK! SETH, ROMAN & PUNK FACE OFF THIS FRIDAY!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bvoTmBeKMk — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 17, 2025

Rhea Ripley appeared on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, seemingly signaling her intent for WrestleMania 41.

The second hour of the show began with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY officially signing their contract for the Women’s World Championship match. However, Ripley interrupted, confronting both women. After exchanging words, Ripley delivered a headbutt to Belair, knocking her onto the table. Ripley then powerbombed SKY onto Belair, but the table didn’t break.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan

* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

* Roman Reigns returns.

* CM Punk to appear.

* Seth Rollins to appear.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

* Jey Uso & ? vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes will appear live.

* CM Punk returns.