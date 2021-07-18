WWE Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with The South African to hype this evening’s Money In The Bank pay per view, where Ripley defends her title against Charlotte Flair. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she is excited for more NXT women to get called up:

Yeah, I mean, I have a lot of matches that I want to do. Like I never got to wrestle Candice, which is someone that I wanted to wrestle real badly. So I’m hoping that one day I get to wrestle Candice, I can’t wait for more of my NXT girls to come up so I can have more fights with them. Because it’s always lovely stepping in the ring with them. And we bring out that certain side of each other, we just know each other so well. So it really is a fight to win.

Eyeing matchup with Alexa Bliss: