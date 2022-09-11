WWE has mostly stayed away from intergender wrestling for many years now after regularly doing it in the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras

Rhea Ripley told Cultaholic Wrestling’s own Sam Driver her thoughts on the matter as before Clash at the Castle.

“I would obviously love it, I’d love to have a match with Dom [Mysterio], I’d love to have a match with Edge, I’d love to have a match with Rey [Mysterio]. To see whether that happens or not is a different story as I know it’s a bit of a touchy subject with the networks and all of that. I’m not too sure what’s going to happen, but if it does I hope that I’m the person for it,” said Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio has since joined Judgment Day after turning heel on his father and Edge.