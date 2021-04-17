WWE Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke to TalkSport about a variety of subjects including the extra times he got to spend in NXT ahead of her main roster call-up, and why the creative in WWE is always on top of their game. Highlights are below.

On the extra time she got to spend in NXT:

“I didn’t really know what the whole plan was for the rest of the year, but I thought it would last a lot longer than it did. I thought I’d be, in my mind, having matches with Charlotte for the majority of the year then possibly going to RAW or SmackDown and continuing things there. But, it didn’t happen and I’m still really thankful I got that extra time in NXT because I got to do so much cool stuff. Like I got to wrestle one of my best friends, Raquel Gonzalez, and have epic matches. I’m still really thankful I got to stay and do my work there, but I definitely thought it was going to lead somewhere different.”

On WWE creative:

“Yeah, it’s wild! You just got to trust the process because even if you don’t know what’s going on, they always do. It’s wild to think we’re back to where I was a year ago and I’m back into something with Charlotte Flair. And it’s cool to have Asuka there too. I think that’s going to be magic.”