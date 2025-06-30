“Monday Night Mami” took over the start of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Heading into the June 30, 2025 episode of the weekly WWE Raw on Netflix program, which aired at a special start-time of 6/5c on Netflix on Monday, it was advertised by WWE that Rhea Ripley would kick off the show with a “special huge message.”

While “Mami” did indeed open up the show on 6/30, she never technically delivered a “special huge message.”

A big announcement was made, however, during her opening segment.

As Ripley began speaking, she questioned out loud what is next for her, mentioning that she needs to get her priorities straight.

Before she could say another word, she was interrupted by the familiar sounds of IYO SKY’s theme music. The WWE Women’s World Champion emerged and did her own version of Ripley’s entrance routine, before joining “Mami” in the ring.

SKY then went on to inform Ripley that she was given clearance by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to choose who she wants to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against next, and mentioned how she decided that she wants to defend her title against the very best.

With that said, it was then officially announced that it would be IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Evolution 2 on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/30/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.