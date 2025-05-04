‘Mami’ might always be “on top,” but she is still excited to go “Down Under” every chance she gets.

Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller touched down in Australia earlier this week to do some WWE media work to promote the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth and WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown shows in Western Australia in mid-October.

During an appearance on The Today Show in Australia on Saturday, the women’s wrestling mega-star was joined by Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under to talk about the upcoming three WWE shows coming to Western Australia later this year.

“It’s extremely special,” Ripley said of WWE’s return to Australia for the first time since the wildly successful WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event back in February of 2024. “We always love coming back home, especially with something as prestigious as WWE. Last time, as we can see, Elimination Chamber, it was the first time that I got to wrestle on Australian soil in seven years, and it was with WWE for the first time.”

Ripley then spoke about how it is going to be “a lot of fun” when she gets to compete inside the squared circle for WWE in her home land for the second time in her career.

“So I’m glad that we can now not only bring another PLE with Crown Jewel Perth, but we can also bring Raw and SmackDown, and all the other superstars can experience Australia, and it gets more eyes on Australia and WWE in general,” she said. “So it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is scheduled to take place on October 11, 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The pre-PLE “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on October 10 will also emanate from the same venue and location, as will the first post-PLE episode of WWE Raw on October 13.

