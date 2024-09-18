Rhea Ripley owns Liv Morgan.

That’s how she sees things.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the WWE Superstar explained the significance of licking the WWE Women’s World Champion’s face as a way of taunting Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw, as well as using the Stink-Face.

“The stink face, it was kind of spur of the moment to see how far I would go,” Ripley said. “A little bit of chatter about it beforehand, but I didn’t know how comfortable I was going to be in that moment. I remember getting to it and being like, ‘I’m going to do the stink face. What do I do before the stink face?’ I started thinking too much in my head. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to do it. That’s where the whole build up for it came. Once it was happening, I was sort of awkwardly threw my hands up in the air. ‘I don’t know what I’m doing it.’ A lot of it is not fully committed to until I’m out there.”

She continued, “Even the licking of the face. The one with Dom, I was like, ‘I’m going to lick your face. Just because you’re mine. It’s what we do. It’s our thing.’ The one with Liv, that was completely spur of the moment. I saw Dom looking at me and I was like, ‘She’s mine. I just owned your new girl. What are you going to do about it?'”