WWE Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with the Daily Star about how much she admires the Miz, who Ripley calls a confident talker and someone she looks up to despite not having too many interactions with him backstage. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Has strong praise for the Miz:

“He speaks so confidently, and it is something that I have never really been able to do. I have always been a shy kid and I was always terrified of talking in front of people – even talking on the phone, it’s a phobia of mine. I don’t like talking on the phone, so I don’t like talking on the microphone either! Watching him go out there and be so confident and fluent in everything he says – and bringing that snarky, cheeky attitude with him – I really felt drawn to that.”

Says she has not had too many interactions with the A-Lister:

“Not quite yet, it seems. So I haven’t actually had too many conversations with him! I’ve only really said things in passing, or I’ve tried to say funny things and walk away, I’m [still] just like ‘I can’t do it!”