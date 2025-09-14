Rhea Ripley made a special appearance at the Silver Scream Convention this weekend.

The former WWE Superstar took part in an on-stage angle during the Ice Nine Kills concert at the horror-themed fan event in Massachusetts on Saturday night. While the band performed their track “A Work of Art,” Ripley joined the spectacle in a segment that featured Art The Clown from the Terrifier film franchise.

Ripley and the horror icon engaged in a brief worked exchange, trading strikes before Art dropped her and delivered a mock “killing.” Ripley then sold the attack by laying motionless on stage, before two handlers picked up her “lifeless body” and carried her away as part of the performance.

Ripley fully embraced the experience, documenting the stunt with a series of photos and clips that she uploaded to her official Instagram Stories before, during, and after the concert spot.

“Mami” also met up with the recently released WWE duo of Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux while at the Silver Scream Convention, snapping a picture with the two and sharing it via social media as well.