Rhea Ripley is sporting some fresh ink.

The WWE Women’s Champion has built one of the most recognizable looks in wrestling today, with her growing collection of tattoos becoming a major part of her presentation both inside and outside the ring. Now, “Mami” has added another design to her body while spending time in Italy.

Ripley took to Instagram to share a series of photos documenting the process. The post included several images of the new tattoo, along with a brief video showing the tattoo artist at work.

The final photo in the collection offered fans a closer look at the completed design.

In the caption accompanying the post, Ripley revealed the words that were tattooed on her body.

“Rosetta Sante.”

The phrase carries a special meaning in Italian. Translated into English, “Rosetta Sante” means “Holy Rose.”

Another addition to an already extensive collection.