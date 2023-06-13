WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Training Pays Off”-Chad Gable picks up a victory over Erik.

9. “Awesome Nightmare”-Cody Rhodes defeats The Miz.

8. “The Man Will See You Now”-Becky Lynch defeats Chelsea Green by submission.

7. “Numbers Game”-Ronda Rousey helps Shayna Baszler defeat Raquel Rodriguez.

6. “Nakamura’s Spoiler”-Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet hit a superplex on Bronson Reed.

5. “See You In London”-Cody challenges Dominik Mysterio to a match at Money In The Bank.

4. “Destination London”-Damian Priest qualifies for Money In The Bank.

3. “Never Forget”-Finn Balor challenges Seth Rollins to a title match at Money In The Bank.

2. “Dripping In Gold”-Rhea Ripley gets a new WWE world heavyweight title belt.

1. “And Still”-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retain the tag titles over Imperium.