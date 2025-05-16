– Bret Hart’s autobiography, “Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling,” is scheduled to be released as an audio book for the first time ever in July. It is reportedly the complete book, with the audio book coming in at approximately 17-hours. There is no word yet regarding who will provide the narration and actually read the book for the audio book.

– Former ECW Original Francine has joined the rest of the pro wrestling world in honoring the life, career and legacy of the legendary Terry “Sabu” Brunk, who passed away this past Sunday at the age of 61.

– WWE released a video blog of Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller’s promotional trip to their home country of Australia for some surfing, and to announce WWE’s return to Western Australia this coming October for a full weekend of events, capped off by the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event on October 11, 2025.