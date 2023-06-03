Rhea Ripley is hoping to expand the Judgment Day.

The reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about her faction during the latest edition of the Battleground podcast, where she explained what credentials the group is looking for in new members and what those new members can expect if they end up joining.

So, we’re always looking at individuals that might make the cut. They obviously have to prove themselves to us and they have to want the same things that we want. Also, understand that no one is in charge. That we’re all here in a close knit unit where we’re all supporting each other and wanting what’s best for everyone in the group and just wanting to take over WWE as a whole.

Ripley looks back on previous members they tried to recruit like AJ Styles or Liv Morgan. She says that their stubbornness stopped them from being able to see what the Judgment Day offered before hinting that they have a few people on their radar.

So we’re always looking at the people that are coming up from NXT. We’ve looked at all the SmackDown Superstars, all the Raw Superstars. We tried with AJ before but he was stubborn. We tried with Liv before but she was stubborn. We’ve been looking at a few people, I don’t want to give anything away but we’ll see if they make the cut.

Judgment Day was formed back in 2022 and was originally led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. However, the R-Rated Superstar was booted from the group by Finn Balor and the current incarnation of the group features Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. Check out Ripley’s interview below.

