WWE star Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Sporting News about all things pro-wrestling, including her experiences on past WrestleManias, and how she hopes WWE returns to Australia for tryouts. Highlights from the interview are below.

Hopes WWE does another tryout in Australia:

Growing up in Australia and especially watching WWE, there was no one. There was no one from Australia, especially in the women’s division, that I could really look up to, so being that person for Australia is insane. Following in the footsteps of The IIconics and Emma and having them girls break through that rooftop before I could get here, I owe it all to them. They got Australia on the map for WWE and I’m just here trying to keep it alive. I really hope that we do another Australian tryout, because there is so much talent in Australia and it’s absolutely insane that some of the people there aren’t here yet. I’m very proud that I get to be the person to represent Adelaide, South Australia – it is wild hearing that every time the ring announcer says it, it just blows my mind.

On getting to work with Charlotte and Asuka at WrestleMania: