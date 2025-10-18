“Mami” had a rough day in the office today in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

WWE ran the Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall) in Tokyo, Japan on October 18, 2025 for another WWE Supershow non-televised live event.

During the show, Rhea Ripley challenged for the WWE Women’s World Championship in a triple-threat match that also included Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky and reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

While competing in the match, at one point, Ripley takes a rough spot that sees her nose badly busted open. It was bad enough that she was helped to the backstage area. After the show, Ripley surfaced via social media to share off some photos and videos of her injured nose.

Check out the video and photos of Rhea Ripley’s injured nose from Saturday’s WWE Japan Supershow via the posts embedded below. For complete WWE Japan Supershow results, click here.

In related news, at the WWE Supershow in Japan today, the entire WWE roster honored AJ Styles in a very special moment during the live event.