Rhea Ripley is still feeling the physical toll of her brutal Street Fight against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions 2025, but the pain didn’t stop her from pushing through in the final moments to secure the win — and move one step closer to reclaiming the WWE Women’s World Championship.

At Night of Champions 2025, Ripley overcame Rodriguez in a Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight. The match reached its climax when Ripley delivered the Avalanche Riptide from the top of a table propped on the top rope.

Speaking with Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond afterward, Ripley admitted that her biggest concern in that moment was the fear of the table collapsing, but she was relieved it held up long enough to execute the move cleanly.

During the interview, Ripley was seen clutching her ribs. She revealed they were bruised — thanks to multiple kendo stick shots and the chaotic nature of the bout — but clarified that she didn’t believe she’d sustained any serious injuries.

During Triple H’s segment on the WWE Night of Champions 2025 post-show in Riyadh, the crowd broke into chants for Matt Cardona. The chants weren’t acknowledged on-air, as the audience had been vocal throughout the broadcast, also chanting things like “OTC,” “We love Mami,” and “WrestleMania.”

Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, has been making waves on WWE programming recently — despite not being on the roster. John Cena name-dropped him during his explosive “Pipebomb” promo on the June 20 episode of SmackDown, alongside Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler). Kevin Owens also praised Cardona during a guest appearance on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, calling him his favorite wrestler on the independent scene right now.

Since his 2020 WWE release, Cardona has reinvented himself as a top star in the independent wrestling world, while also competing in promotions like TNA and the NWA.