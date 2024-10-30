As seen on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley was left a bloody mess following an attack from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the parking lot.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, WWE announced that “Mami” has suffered a fractured right orbital socket and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

Additionally, the following statement was issued via WWE.com:

Last night on NXT, Rhea Ripley was heinously attacked in the parking lot by Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and her enforcer Raquel Rodriguez.

Following the brutal attack, it has been revealed that The Nightmare has suffered a fractured right orbital socket, which will put Ripley out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

Fightful Select is reporting that Internal claims are that this is a legitimate injury and the X-ray featured below is the real deal.