Rhea Ripley’s status is currently up in the air due to an injury concern.

During the June 12 edition of WWE SmackDown, the commentary team of Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore revealed that Ripley is being evaluated for a knee injury that she reportedly suffered while competing in Italy.

According to the update provided on the broadcast, WWE officials are continuing to monitor Ripley’s condition and will have a clearer timetable for her return once they see how she responds to treatment.

The injury news comes after a busy stretch for “The Eradicator.”

Ripley most recently competed at WWE Clash in Italy, where she successfully retained the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill in one of the featured matches on the premium live event card.

Following the show, Ripley remained active as part of WWE’s European Summer Tour, appearing at several live events before the knee issue was disclosed on Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast. She was, however, pulled from advertised six-woman tag bouts at the end of the tour.

Additional details regarding Ripley’s injury status and potential return to action are expected to be provided as they become available.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.