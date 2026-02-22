Rhea Ripley walked out of SmackDown with the win.

But not without some damage to show for it.

During the February 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, Ripley squared off against Giulia in a hard-hitting nine-minute contest. The two were evenly matched throughout, trading momentum in a competitive bout that kept the crowd locked in from start to finish.

While Ripley ultimately picked up the victory via disqualification, the match left a visible mark.

Literally.

By the end of the night, Ripley was sporting a noticeable black eye.

Shortly after the show, “Mami” took to Instagram to show off the damage, sharing a story that highlighted the swelling around her eye. In true Ripley fashion, she added a sarcastic caption wishing Giulia a “happy birthday,” putting a tongue-in-cheek spin on the aftermath of their clash.

As for when the injury occurred, the exact moment hasn’t been officially confirmed. However, many believe it may have come during a stiff sequence in which Giulia delivered a hard kick to Ripley’s head, driving her skull into the mat in a particularly impactful spot.

One thing is clear.

It was a physical encounter.

Despite the setback, Ripley is still advertised for next weekend’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Chicago, Illinois. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/28 for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago results.