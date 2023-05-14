Rhea Ripley has a potential interest in acting in movies.

The WWE superstar and current reigning SmackDown women’s champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Cheap Heat program, where she stated that if she ever did decide to work in film it would have to be in the action or horror genre.

I mean, it could be. Quite possibly. I feel like if I were to do a movie, it would have to be like an action or a horror. I don’t think I could really do anything else, but I’ve definitely thought about it.

Ripley recalled being offered a movie a couple of years ago but turned it down at the time due to her already hectic schedule.

I legit would never be home and I’d never get to see my dogs [if I accepted the role], so just I couldn’t do it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ripley spoke about working as a member of the Judgment Day faction and how she hopes the group remains together for as long as possible. You can read her comments on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)