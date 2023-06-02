Rhea Ripley wants to prove her dominance to the men in WWE.

The current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with FOX 61. When Ripley was asked about WWE leaning further into intergender wrestling the Eradicator made a case for why it should be a regular thing.

I’m not too sure. For me, I would like to see it, just for the pure fact that I also love beating up the men. I love showing them exactly who I am and proving my dominance. It’s a different kind of excitement for me because you get to see the fear in their eyes when they realize that they’ve taken you lightly, that they didn’t take you as a threat, to begin with. I hope so, for me, but I’m not too entirely sure what the future holds.

Ripley has certainly proven that she can hang in the men’s division. She defeated Akira Tozawa in a singles matchup back in 2022 and even body-slammed Luke Gallows from The OC during an episode of Raw. Mami recently called out new world champion Seth Rollins and sent him a warning as well.

Aside from the WWE 24/7 Championship WWE has not had a woman hold a traditional men’s title since Chyna captured the Intercontinental Championship back in the Attitude Era.

Ripley’s full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)