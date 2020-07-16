Rhea Ripley Issues Warning To Io Shirai & Tegan Nox

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter tonight to announce that she is no longer pursuing the matter with the Robert Stone brand and shifting her focus back to the NXT Women’s Title. Here’s what she had to say:

No more dumpsters, no more time wasted, I’m OFFICIALLY done with the @RobertStoneWWE brand. I’m getting back to where I need to be… And I’m watching this #WWENXT Women’s Title match very closely. #TheNightmare 👹#WWENXT — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 16, 2020