 Rhea Ripley Issues Warning To Io Shirai & Tegan Nox

Rhea Ripley Issues Warning To Io Shirai & Tegan Nox

Leave a comment

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter tonight to announce that she is no longer pursuing the matter with the Robert Stone brand and shifting her focus back to the NXT Women’s Title. Here’s what she had to say:

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy