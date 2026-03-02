The road to WrestleMania is already getting personal.

Rhea Ripley is officially set to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42 after punching her ticket with a victory inside the women’s Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. The win secured Ripley a marquee title opportunity on WWE’s biggest stage.

It didn’t take long for the verbal shots to start flying.

Cargill ignited the exchange on social media by referring to Ripley as the “second option,” noting that she previously believed she would be facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania instead. Ripley quickly fired back by reminding Cargill that she had publicly stated in the past that she wanted to face Ripley.

Cargill brushed it off, writing that she “just be talking” and claiming the social media team would make sure Ripley is always on top.

Ripley didn’t hold back in her response.

“All you seem to do is talk…and that’s literally it,” Ripley wrote.

That was just the beginning.

Cargill later accused Ripley of spending hours talking to creative, prompting an even more heated reply from the former champion.

“You’re funny… That’s funny… Now we know you really do be talking out of your ass because everything you say is bullshit. Don’t spread lies on my name you dumb B,” Ripley responded.

Cargill eventually cooled things down, at least for now, noting that she was on vacation and finished engaging in the back-and-forth.

WrestleMania 42, featuring Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

