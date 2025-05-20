The reactions have started to filter in regarding Zoey Stark’s awful injury from the May 19 episode of WWE Raw.

As noted, Zoey Stark suffered an awful injury and was immediately pulled from her Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane.

Following the show, a horrifying photo of the injury Zoey Stark suffered on WWE Raw surfaced.

In an update, Ripley and Sane, who continued the match after Stark was pulled, which Ripley ended up winning, have surfaced on social media to comment on the situation. Also chiming in on social media are a number of additional WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling stars.

Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous… Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen.

