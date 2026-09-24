Rhea Ripley has cautioned fans against treating a new video of her walking without a knee brace as a sign that her WWE return is imminent.

A fan’s TikTok clip showed Ripley walking near a wrestling ring. In a comment on the video, posted from her verified TikTok account, Ripley described where her recovery stands: “Walking and wrestling are very different 😅 learnt how to walk last week so don’t get too excited, stay patient with me 🥲.”

It is an encouraging step for the former WWE Women’s Champion, but Ripley offered no date for a return to the ring. Her reply specifically asked viewers to temper expectations while she continues recovering.

Ripley announced in August that she had undergone surgery to repair a meniscus injury that had kept her out of competition since June. The new comment is her own update on a visible milestone, rather than medical clearance to wrestle.

Source: Rhea Ripley’s comment on the original TikTok video.