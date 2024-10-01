– It was announced during WWE Raw this week that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be one of the special guests on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN this coming Wednesday, October 2, at 12pm EST.

– Rhea Ripley informed the WWE Universe during the September 30 episode of WWE Raw that Dominik Mysterio not only has a terrifying fear of heights, but he is also extremely claustrophobic. She announced this during a segment on the show that led to Dom-Dom being locked inside the shark cage he will be forced in and suspended above the ring in during the Ripley vs. Liv Morgan title tilt at WWE Bad Blood 2024 this coming weekend in Atlanta, GA. The 9/30 segment on Raw, unfortunately for Ripley, ended with she and Damian Priest laid out at the feet of The Judgment Day.