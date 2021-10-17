WWE superstar Rhea Ripley issued a short statement on her Twitter earlier today asking fans in the Albuquerque to keep an eye out for her luggage, which she lost at some point in the day. Ripley reveals that her misplaced bag contains all of her gear, including the WWE women’s tag team title.

She writes, “My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!”

*LOST GEAR BAG*

Ripley won the women’s tag title along with parter Nikki ASH back on September 20th from the former champions, Natalya and Tamina. We’ll keep you updated on this as it is an ongoing story.