An update on Rhea Ripley.

The top WWE superstar sustained a shoulder injury back in April, one that forced ‘Mami’ to relinquish the Women’s World Championship, which is now held by Liv Morgan, the same woman that caused Ripley’s injury. Despite being absent, the Judgment Day member has been constantly referenced on television, especially in the ongoing storyline between Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Fightful Select reports that WWE has structured certain storylines so that Ripley can be inserted in whenever she’s ready, even if that is in a non-wrestling capacity. Another interesting note is that Ripley may not be pursuing the women’w world title when she returns, and instead will be placed into whatever program that is available to her. This is due to WWE making a ton of creative decisions in Ripley’s absence.

The report also mentions WWE’s hope to use Ripley in some way either before or at SummerSlam. While it seems definite that she will not be cleared on time, WWE does hope to have her present for the biggest show of the summer.

