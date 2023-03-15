Rhea Ripley is loving her time with the Judgment Day in WWE.

The former women’s champion spoke about her new on-screen family during a recent interview on the Checkpoint Podcast, where she admitted that she always expected to be a singles competitor and never saw herself joining a faction in pro wrestling. Ripley adds that she hopes Judgment Day stays together for a long time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she never thought she would a member of a faction in wrestling:

It’s really cool (being part of the faction wars). It’s something that I didn’t think I would be a part of. I thought I was always going to be a singles competitor, maybe in the tag team division for a little bit, but mostly singles. To be a part of a group is so cool, and to know that group started with a legend like Edge is even more insane. Watching him while I was growing up, I cried when he retired. He was one of my favorites. To him, recruiting me and Damian Priest, someone who I’ve come up with in NXT. We both came to the main roster at the exact same time. We’ve both been friends for a long time, we’re very similar in and outside of the ring. We’re very close. To have us three in the Judgment Day, to start it and build it from the ground up, it’s really cool. To see how it’s evolved now where we’ve kicked Edge out because he started telling us what the hell to do. I don’t like being told what to do, if you don’t know, if you haven’t realized. We recruited Finn, we recruited Dom Dom, and it’s been a really fun time. We go out there and we’re having a ball.

Says she’s having the time of her life with the group:

We’re doing whatever the hell we want, we’re acting however the hell we want, we’re saying what we want. I move the way I want to move, whether it’s creepy one day, seductive the next, you don’t really know what you’re going to get with me. I’m just doing what I feel in that moment and I know the boys are too. It’s been a lot of fun. I hope the Judgment Day sticks around for a long time because this is one of the funnest times of my career. It really does feel like a family. We’re there for each other, we travel with each other, we do everything. We have our own group chat and chat to each other, share memes. It feels like a little family and I’m having the time of my life.

Ripley will be challenging Charlotte Flair, a woman she has a deep history with, for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

