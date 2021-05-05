During her appearance on Out of Character, Rhea Ripley spoke on why she was excited to be able to work with Asuka. Here’s what she had to say:

Asuka is someone I’d wanted to wrestle for a long, long time. I was in Japan at 17 and on the same show as her, and I thought she was amazing. Getting in the ring with her and finally getting that moment to face her, I was so excited and so pumped. It definitely did live up to my expectations. I wish that we did get to wrestle a little beforehand so we’d know each other that much more, but it was still amazing to me. I had so much fun.