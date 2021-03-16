During her interview with Grit ‘N Glory, Rhea Ripley spoke on why she was frustrated at her Wrestlemania debut. Here’s what she had to say:

Man, I had a lot of frustration. Like, I’m not gonna lie, I was pretty upset. But it wasn’t just the fact that there were going to be zero people in attendance, but it was the fact that my family couldn’t be there to be part of this moment with me. That really sucked. It really hurt. It made me really sad and depressed, but at the same time, it’s WrestleMania. Even though I say that I don’t have any goals in wrestling, WrestleMania was always something I wanted to be a part of, and this was my WrestleMania moment. Even though there were no fans in attendance to celebrate or cheer or boo, and I didn’t have my family there, I knew that they were watching at home and supporting me no matter what. I just had to keep imagining that in my mind, and that helped me sort of get through it.. It was still WrestleMania, it was still a huge moment, and still the biggest thing I’ve done in my career. It’s just a dream come true.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grit ‘N Glory. H/T 411Mania.