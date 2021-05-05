During an appearance on Out of Character, Rhea Ripley spoke on how excited she was to have her entrance music performed live at Wrestlemania 37. Here’s what she had to say:

That’s a dream of mine, to have an actual live performance, especially at WrestleMania. It was just so surreal and so special. It definitely did feel more like my first true WrestleMania moment. I was so nervous because we didn’t get to rehearse with the band at all. Then it came to my actual entrance, and I just forgot how to do my entrance. I ran out there, and you can see it, the camera zooms out, but I go out there and do my stomp, and I’m like, ‘OK, that wasn’t the time to do my stomp. It’s the next one. It’s definitely the next one.’ I’m like, the pyro didn’t go off, so it can’t be that one. Then I did it again, and the pyro went off. I was like, ‘Oh, sweet. Did it.