During her interview with Table Talk, Rhea Ripley spoke on her future goals in the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s hard to picture because everything can change so drastically and so quickly. I would love to keep doing this tag stuff with Nikki for a while and hopefully, we end up getting the tag titles. I would absolutely love that, another thing to tick off for me. I don’t really set goals because I want to see how far I can get. I’m going to keep working and doing my thing and I guess we’ll see where it takes me. I’m not going to give up on anything. If I have something that I do want to focus on, I’ll focus on that, but I just want to make history in this business. I feel like I’ve done a lot already, but I want to make more. It makes me excited, just thinking about it. I feel like I’ve got a good ten years still, maybe more.

Credit: Table Talk. H/T 411Mania.