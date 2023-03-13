WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast to hype up this year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, where the 2023 Royal Rumble winner will be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

During the interview, Ripley spoke about the process of cutting promos in WWE and how much freedom stars get under the new Triple H regime. The Judgment Day member reveals that promo freedoms change on a week-to-week basis, but she always feels comfortable enough to make them her own. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On how much freedom she gets in her promos:

It really goes week to week. I’ve had a couple of promos where I didn’t get too much of a say because there were things they wanted to get across. Obviously, they’re like, ‘Yes, you can word it in your own way but we pretty much want it exactly like this.’ It gets to the point sometimes where I’m like, I don’t even know how to reword this because it’s not really the way that I would speak, so I might just say it exactly how it is and just try and put my own twang on it, maybe throw a ‘mate’ in there or a ‘Rhea bloody Ripley’ or something.

Says there is more freedom in her backstage promos:

A lot of the time, a lot of the backstages, I get free range. Most of the time, I don’t really read my promos until right before doing them because I don’t want to be stressing about it too much, especially when I’m out there with the boys [Judgment Day]. We go out there and we bounce off each other. We help each other through it. A lot of the time, we just mingle out there. We’re just saying random things, hyping each other up and helping each other out. It’s such an art to be able to go out there and just wing it. That’s where the fun comes from and why the fans gravitated towards me and the Judgment Day, especially with our backstages. We go into it knowing we’re going to have fun. ‘Let’s mess with this person a little bit,’ we go out there and start saying things we want to say. Most of the time it’s dumb. Dom will go out there and start talking all prison talk and we’re all hype guys behind him.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)