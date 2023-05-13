Rhea Ripley may be at the top of the WWE women’s division, but she doesn’t want to stop working alongside her Judgment Day comrades.

The reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg. When Ripley was asked about the group (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik) possibly breaking up at some point she had this to say:

I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time. At the end of the day, yes we are the most random group of people, we have the Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian, but we click so well and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there.

Ripley later states that she missed her boys when they were all on the UK tour and she was holding things down on television.

Like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren’t there, they were on the UK tour. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to act right now. I miss my family, I miss my boys’. So, I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see the Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable and I think we can accomplish that. At the end of the day, I wanna see my boys with championships while I hold mine.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)