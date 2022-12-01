Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see.

Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.

“Yeah. I definitely wasn’t allowed to show them back in the day,” she said. “The business has been evolving and changing. I feel like even if I didn’t have that gear mishap when I sort of at the last minute had to put something together, it would have definitely gone down this path where I could show off my tattoos and get more and them not really care But It definitely sped up the process.”

We noted before how Ripley recently compared herself to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna when asked about her recent push, specifically the slam to Luke Gallows on RAW. Ripley continued and commented on how things are starting to change people’s perception of the product.

“It’s something that we haven’t seen (in WWE) since pretty much Chyna. So it’s cool that I get to be that person. I still get to present this sort of dominance about myself without having a full-blown match. I get to hit the guys. I get to go out there and pick them up to show everyone who the hell I am without actually having the bell ring and being in the ring. It’s cool to see how everything has been evolving over the last few months. I feel like this is the start of a new era in WWE where we can get caught up with the guys. That could possibly lead to something, I don’t know. I’m hoping for it,” she said.

