“Mami” is always on top.

On Saturday night, that’s where she remained.

Following her successful defense of the WWE Women’s World Championship at the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas, Rhea Ripley spoke in a backstage interview at the Frost Bank Center.

During the discussion, Ripley was asked how it feels to be back on top after the tumultuous time she has had over the past several months, which included an injury hiatus and betrayal from her former “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

“I mean, it’s always good to be on top, right,” Ripley responded. “It feels fantastic though, honestly I’ve missed this championship, I’ve missed this Women’s World Championship I was the first ever Women’s World Champion and I just feel like it belongs on my shoulder, it belongs in my bag it belongs with me 24/7. So it’s real nice to be reunited.”

Also during the interview, Ripley was asked about entering the women’s Royal Rumble match as the defending champion. While she brushed off the idea, she didn’t seem opposed to entering the men’s Royal Rumble match.

“I think it would be a bad decision,” she said. “Maybe I’ll be in the men’s one.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 goes down on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

