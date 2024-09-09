If you’re one of many who have criticized Rhea Ripley for doing the infamous Rikishi “Stink-Face” spot in matches at WWE live events, “Mami” doesn’t want to hear from you.

During an interview with Ring The Belle, The Terror Twins member was asked about said-criticism.

“Shut up,” she bluntly responded. “Shut up. Honestly, like, it’s real funny because I get criticism for every single little thing that I do. But you see the men doing this and you’re like, yeah, that looks cool, amazing.”

Ripley continued, “Tiffany Stratton does this the other week and they’re like, oh my god, I love you, Tiffany. Oh my God, you’re so sexy, please do that to me. But when I do it, there’s a problem? Why? You’re just mad that I’m popular, that’s why.”

Featured below is a video of Rhea Ripley delivering the “Stink-Face” at a WWE live event earlier this year.

Check out the complete interview at YouTube.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)