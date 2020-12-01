WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley recently appeared on Lilian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” podcast and talked about how she lost herself following the WrestleMania 36 loss to Charlotte Flair, where she dropped the NXT Women’s Title.

Ripley was in the middle of a big push going into the match, but admitted that she struggled with confidence after the loss, and has had trouble building herself back up.

“I’m not too sure,” Ripley said when asked what happened. “It did feel like (the wind was taken out). I felt like I went through a stage where I was losing confidence in myself because I wasn’t portrayed the same way. Even now, I’m still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence was tainted a little, which sucks because I try to keep it up and do my best all the time. I don’t know if it was something in my head that wasn’t getting the picture, I just got a little bit lost after that. Now, I feel like I’m getting back on track. Building myself back up has been hard, it’s been difficult, but I’ve found my track now and I’m getting back on it.”

Ripley was then asked how she’s worked to get her confidence back up.

“I’ll watch matches from NXT UK, from the Shayna build-up,” she said. “And I gotta remember who I am because I forgot who I was for a little bit and I hate forgetting who I am because it makes me feel like the first Mae Young Classic when I lost myself. I like being me and portraying myself in a certain way. So I’ve gone back and watched the old stuff and being like, ‘This is how I used to act, this is what I need to do now.’ It’s been helping me.”

Ripley recently lost to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai on NXT TV. She is set to be a member of Team Shotzi Blackheart at “Takeover: WarGames 2020” later this month, teaming with Shotzi, Ember Moon and a Superstar to be named (likely Shirai) to face Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Toni Storm.

