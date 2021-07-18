During an interview with The South African, Rhea Ripley spoke on being excited to tour the world again with the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, of course, I would love to come to South Africa one day, I think it would be incredible. But I’m so excited that we’re starting to travel again because I get to go to all these new places that I haven’t been and meet all these new people that I’ve never seen before and they’ve never met me and I’m just I’m so happy with WWE and my job is I get to connect with people from all around the world. And that’s something that I really missed in the last year and a half. So getting back on the road and traveling and meeting new people I’m very, very excited for.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: The South African.