During her appearance on Out of Character, Rhea Ripley revealed that she was more nervous this year at Wrestlemania 37 than her Wrestlemania debut the prior year due to the presence of fans. Here’s what she had to say:

I thought I was nervous for last year at WrestleMania, but then it came to this year, and I was like, ‘Holy crap. There’s a lot of people here.’ It was insane. I’m so glad that we had it on two nights because the first night I got to go out on-stage and get teary and take it all in and be the emotional wreck that I knew I was going to be. Then, the second night, I got to be all business and just go in there and pretty much bring the brutality.