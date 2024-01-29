Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley discussed this year’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match, specifically regarding Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who made surprise appearances in the match.

Naomi returned to the company while Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut.

“It was surprise after surprise after surprise. I was just standing there watching it, and I’m like, yo, all of these women, they’re competitors. I could easily step in the ring with any one of them, and you would think that I’m in danger, and I love that. That’s the way that the women’s division is thriving, and it’s all about competition. I live for that. So I was so over the moon and thrilled to see these women going in there and getting the opportunity to shine.”

