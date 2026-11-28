Rhea Ripley is mourning the loss of someone who was much more than a colleague.

Following the announcement from WWE on Friday regarding the passing of Bronson Reed (Jermaine Haley) at the age of 38 due to medical complications, Ripley took to social media to share an emotional tribute to her longtime friend.

The WWE Superstar reflected on their history together, dating back to when she was just 12 years old watching Reed perform on the Australian independent wrestling scene.

“Jermaine, words can’t describe how much of a warm and bright light of a human you were,” Ripley wrote. “Your presence and laugh could literally turn the dullest of rooms into such a fun and safe space.”

Ripley recalled the two working together both inside and outside of the wrestling business, attending the same WWE tryout and eventually getting the opportunity to represent Australia on the biggest stage in the industry.

“From watching you at Riot City Wrestling in little old Adelaide South Australian at 12 years old, I always knew you were special to the Australian wrestling scene,” she continued. “But, I never could have expected exactly how special you would become to me. From working shows together in Aus, to working at nutrition warehouse together and downloading each other movies/shows to watch while on our shifts, having our tryout together, to then both making it over to the states and represent our country together while doing what we both love. I never could have imagined that it would end so abruptly.”

Ripley went on to describe Reed as someone who always looked out for her, referring to him as her big brother in the wrestling business.

“You always looked out for me and gave me a shoulder to cry on when I needed it most,” she wrote. “Just a genuine teddy bear with an infectious chuckle. You were my wrestling big brother and It’s really not going to be the same without you around. This breaks my f**king heart, and it’s certainly affected everyone that’s been lucky enough to share a wrestling locker room with you.”

Ripley also asked fans to respect the privacy of Reed’s family, including his wife, Paige, who is pregnant with their second child.

“My heart goes out to your wife Paige and your little miracle Deja,” Ripley added. “Please if everyone could respect their privacy, but keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

She concluded her statement by referencing the various names Reed performed under throughout his career.

“J Rock. Jonah. Bronson. I’ll love you forever Jermaine.”