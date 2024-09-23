Happy MonJey Night Mami, everybody!

Those are the sentiments shared by everybody’s favorite “Mami” from WWE, the one-and-only Rhea Ripley.

One-half of The Terror Twins duo alongside Damian Priest continued to tease her developing relationship with “Main Event” Jey Uso on WWE programming in a new post shared via X on Monday.

The women’s wrestling star posed in front of a WWE production truck, directly in front of “Main Event” Jey Uso, and shared the picture on social media with a caption that read, “Happy MonJey Night Mami.”

WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California tonight at 8/7c on USA Network. Scheduled for the show thus far is Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as the return of Drew McIntyre.

Make sure to join us here this evening for live results coverage of the show.