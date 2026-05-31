Rhea Ripley recently expressed her confidence in Bron Breakker’s future during an interview with Topps.

“Maybe Bron Breakker. He’s already done so much within this company. It’s such a short amount of time and he’s only growing. I feel like he’s going to be one of the biggest faces here in this company within the next few years. Bron Breakker.” Rhea Ripley

Ripley’s remarks come as Breakker transitions from NXT 2.0 to the main roster, where he has already made an impact as a member of The Vision faction and is currently involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins.

“He’s already done so much within this company.”

Breakker’s performances have garnered attention, showcasing his athleticism and potential for growth in WWE.

“I feel like he’s going to be one of the biggest faces here in this company.”

This endorsement from Ripley highlights the significant potential she sees in Breakker’s career trajectory. In addition to discussing Breakker, Ripley reminisced about the first autograph she gave prior to the 2017 WWE Mae Young Classic, illustrating her journey within WWE. The conversation showcased her belief that Breakker is poised for future success in WWE, making him a name to watch in the coming years.

H/T: www.fightful.com for the transcript