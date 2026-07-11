Rhea Ripley has shared another update on her recovery, but it appears there is still no firm timetable for her return to WWE action.

The former Women’s World Champion was in attendance for Friday night’s Power Slap event, where she discussed the knee injury that has kept her sidelined and revealed she is recovering from a slight meniscus tear.

“Yeah, I hurt my knee. I got a slight tear in my meniscus, so it’s healing,” Ripley said. “It’s getting there. It’s getting stronger. I just can’t bend it very well. Kind of need to bend, guys.”

When asked if she had an expected return date, Ripley admitted that the situation remains uncertain due to the nature of the injury.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I tore it in a really weird spot, so it’s kind of a little bit up in the air with just how fast my body recovers. But I’ve been out for probably about a month now. I think it’s been a month and one week.”

Ripley went on to explain that while her knee has improved, she is still dealing with pain and limited mobility as the recovery process continues.

“It feels better. It still starts to hurt and throb, it gets tired. I can’t get up, or bend down, really or kind of move side to side while crouching.”

Ripley has been out of action since suffering the injury during a WWE live event on June 3 in Lisbon, Portugal. WWE later confirmed on the June 12 episode of SmackDown that she was undergoing evaluation for a knee injury, and she has remained sidelined ever since.

Speaking of the Power Slap event on Friday night, Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) was knocked out by a former TNA wrestler.