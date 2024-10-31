– Rhea Ripley has reacted to the news of her injury suffered during the parking lot attack on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. “Mami” surfaced on social media soon after WWE reported the news of her injury, to respond to the photos of her X-rays. “Mistake number one,” she began in reference to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. “You left me breathing.”

– Also new in the Wrestling Twitter world, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes surfaced on social media on Wednesday evening to comment on the announcement of the launch of the WWE ID development program. Rhodes wrote, “Who are y’all thinking,” in response to a post from the official WWE ID X account asking fans who they think should be a WWE ID prospect.