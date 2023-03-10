Rhea Ripley looks back on an injury from 2022.

The Royal Rumble winner will be challenging Charlotte Flair at next month’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, with the Queen’s SmackDown Women’s Championship title on the line. This will be Mami’s first championship opportunity since last year due to her injury, which she opens up about in a new interview with WWE Die Woche. Highlights can be found below.

On being out of action at that time:

It was definitely strange (being out of action), especially because at that time, I was go, go, go. I was on TV, I was on the live events, I was doing absolutely everything, my schedule was extremely busy and to have that sort of cut down to just TVs and I missed a couple in between. I missed like two weeks I think it was and then I came back and maybe it was months. Maybe it went faster than I realized (she laughed).

On playing the manager role at that time:

But, then I finally came back and I started doing more manager-style stuff which I was happy about because it means I was still on TV, I was still getting to go to work and getting to do the one thing that I love and that is getting to perform in front of everyone for WWE and I slowly got more and more into it. I got to beat up some of the guys and do my thing. So I feel like I only had that slight little bit of time off that sort of went quickly in a way but, the whole injury in itself went by really, really fast for me. Faster than I could have anticipated because by the time I had my match in NXT against Roxanne (Perez), I felt like not much time had passed at all.

